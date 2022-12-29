Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,155,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 444,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

MGM opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

