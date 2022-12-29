Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

