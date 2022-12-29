Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,034,000.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

RTH opened at $157.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.23. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $195.58.

VanEck Retail ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.845 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.