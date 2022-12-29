Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,331 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

