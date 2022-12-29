AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Down 1.3 %

T opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

