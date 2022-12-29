Allworth Financial LP Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $167.38 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $203.34. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

