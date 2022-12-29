Allworth Financial LP Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 280.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.