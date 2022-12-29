Allworth Financial LP Buys 6,506 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

