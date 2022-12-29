Allworth Financial LP Acquires 224 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $329.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.88 and a 200-day moving average of $342.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $477.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.