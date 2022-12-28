Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $609.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.