Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $51.26 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.