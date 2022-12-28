Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

