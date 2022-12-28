Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,917 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after buying an additional 700,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,325,000 after buying an additional 336,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.