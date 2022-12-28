Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the period. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,434 shares during the period.

NYSE:FFC opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

