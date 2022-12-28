Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,475,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in VMware by 11,215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

