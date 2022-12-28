Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

