Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $587,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

