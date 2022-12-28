Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $386.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

