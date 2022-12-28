Threadgill Financial LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

