The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.