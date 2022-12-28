Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.76 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

