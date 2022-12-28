Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

