SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,094 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,989 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 40,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

