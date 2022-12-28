RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RH opened at $260.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $556.59.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
