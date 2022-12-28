RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $260.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $556.59.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

