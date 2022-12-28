PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.