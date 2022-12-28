Pendal Group Ltd Takes $603,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

