PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 2,186 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $58,147.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

