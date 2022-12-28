Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

