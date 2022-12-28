Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,986.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikola Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

