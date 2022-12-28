Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,986.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nikola Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of Nikola stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
