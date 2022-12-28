Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

