New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CINF opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

