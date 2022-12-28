New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after buying an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

