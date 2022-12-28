New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

