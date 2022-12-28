New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $333.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.45.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

