New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 13,700 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 35,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 93,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $945,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

