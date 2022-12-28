New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

AVY stock opened at $182.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.84. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

