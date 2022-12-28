New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $668,000 Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $174,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 261.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 145.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of CAR opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

