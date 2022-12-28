New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 62.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

