New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 168.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 202,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 27.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CBRE Group dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

