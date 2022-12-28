National Bank of Canada FI Sells 8,752 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 74.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,833 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Stock Down 7.0 %

Sunrun stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

