Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

