Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

