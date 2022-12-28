Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 98 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,271,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

