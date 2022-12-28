Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 348 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

