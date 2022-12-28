Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,345 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Crocs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Crocs by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $136.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

