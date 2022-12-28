Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

