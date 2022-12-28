Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 992,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of HWM opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

