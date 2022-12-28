Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $453.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

