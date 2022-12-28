Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

