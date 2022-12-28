Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PayPal by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.